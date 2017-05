At Mansfield Stadium in Bangor, Nick Cowperthwaite fired a three-hit complete game, striking out six and not walking anyone while throwing just 72 pitches.

Nick’s younger brother, Zach Cowperthwaite, doubled and singled and Zach Ireland contributed two singles for the 6-0 Rams. Noah Missbrenner, Gary Farnham, Tyler Parke, Peter Kemble and Derek Fournier each had a run-scoring single.

Dylan Cunningham, Tyler Lewis and Noah Tuttle singled for 2-4 Messalonskee of Oakland.