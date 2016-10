At Bangor, Luci Clein, Megan Connor and Eliza Jansujwicz had goals as Bangor beat Messalonskee of Oakland.

Grace Morris, Brianna Adams and Maddie Cormier added assists for Bangor. Maddie Hodgdon and Page Cadorette combined for three saves on seven shots.

Hannah DelGiudice had seven saves on 16 shots for Messalonskee.

JV: Bangor 2-0