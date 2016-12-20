BOYS BASKETBALL

Medomak Valley 64 at Nokomis 58

Dec. 20, 2016, at 9:57 p.m.

At Newport, Cameron Allaire’s 22 points paced Medomak Valley of Waldoboro past Nokomis.

Kyle Donlin tossed in 18 points and Brent Stewart 12 for the Panthers.

Zach Hartsgrove led all scorers with 27 points for Nokomis while Brad Allen had 12.

Medomak (4-0): Cale Gee 2-3-8, Kyle Donlin 5-8-18, Brent Stewart 4-1-12, Cameron Martin 1-0-2, Jonathan Luce 1-0-2, Cameron Allaire 9-4-22

Nokomis (3-1): Alex Baird 2-0-5, Brock Graves 1-0-2, Josh Perry 3-1-7, Zach Hartsgrove 7-11-27, Jake Erskine 2-0-5, Brad Allen 4-4-12

Medomak 10 27 45 64

Nokomis 13 23 34 58

3-point goals: Stewart 3, Gee; Baird, Hartsgrove 2, Erskine

 

