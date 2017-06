At Thomaston, Alexis Mazurek’s seventh-inning home run lifted fourth-ranked Oceanside past fifth-seeded Medomak of Waldoboro.

Mazurek drove in the 16-2 Mariners’ other run with a single. Abby Veilleux doubled and singled while Chloe Jones compiled 14 strikeouts and two singles.

Halli Kunesh and Lydia Simmons singled for 15-3 Medomak.

Medomak 100 000 0 — 1 2 0

Oceanside 000 010 1 — 2 7 1

DePatsy and Jameson; Jones and Veilleux