At Pittsfield, Gabby Depatsy spun a five-inning no hitter with seven strikeouts while homering and singling (five RBIs) for Medomak Valley of Waldoboro.

Hallie Kunesh had three singles and two RBIs and Emily Wotton a triple and single (two RBIs) for Medomak.

MVHS 760 20 — 15 16 0

MCI 000 00 — 0 0 4

Depatsy and Jameson; Stevens and Peacock