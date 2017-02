MDI High School 59 Ellsworth High School 57

At Ellsworth, Zachary Johnson led all scorers with 18 points to propel Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor to a unified basketball tournament victory over Ellsworth.

Sara St. Clair, Cameron Swan and Aaron Lichtenstein scored 8 points apiece for the Trojans.

Ellsworth was led by Makayla Chase with 14 points and Renee Ouellette with 12 points.