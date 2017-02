At Ellsworth, Maya Watras scored 5 of her 9 points in the fourth quarter to help the Trojans pull away for the win.

Mandy Good and Maddy Candage each netted 7 points for Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor.

Trinity Montigny led Ellsworth with 11 points and Callie Hammer added 8.

MDI 6 16 26 38

Ellsworth 4 7 18 25

3-pt. goals: Hammer