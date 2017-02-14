GIRLS BASKETBALL

MCI 50 at MDI 32

Feb. 14, 2017, at 9:59 p.m.

At Bar Harbor, Abbe Miller tallied 11 points as eighth-ranked MDI defeated No. 9 MCI of Pittsfield.

Julia Watras and Georgia Candage added 10 points apiece for the Trojans.

Sydney Morton paced MCI with 10 points.

MCI (11-8): Urena 1-0-2, Peacock, Hamlin 1-4-7, Frost, McAlpine 1-0-2, S. Linkletter 0-5-5, Morton 4-0-10, Boutwell, Lord 1-0-2, E. Linkletter, Carr 2-0-4

MDI (12-7): M. Watras 3-0-6, J. Watras 3-4-10, Miller 5-0-11, Banks, Clarito 1-0-3, Good 4-0-8, Link, Candage 5-0-10, E. Watras 1-0-2, Swanson, Hamor, Chamberlain, Mild

3-point goals: Hamlin, Morton 2; Miller, Clarito

MCI 11 16 25 32

MDI 12 24 41 50

