At Millinocket, Haley McLaughlin struck out 12 hitters and gave up only four hits to lead Mattanawcook Academy of Linclon to a five-inning victory.

Audrey Tash, Courtney Gordon, Emma Page, Haley McLaughlin, and Lyndsey Gelfuso all had two hits apiece to pace the Lynx.

For Stearns, Emma Alley doubled and singled, Audrey Dunstan hit a solo home run and Grace Farrington stroked a two-run single.

Mattanawcook 161 19 — 18 14 0

Stearns 002 01 — 3 4 6