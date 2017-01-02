At Old Town, Emily Tolman scored 16 points to lead the Lynx to victory over the Coyotes.

Kim Voisine scored 13 points for Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Jennessa Brown paced Old Town with 11 points, while Claudia Damboise and Corinne Saucier posted 9 and 8 points, respectively.

Mattanawcook: Libby, E. Tolman 16, Tash, Hafford 6, Kim Voisine 13, Gordon 3, K. Tolman 6, McLaughlin, Tilton, Ham

Old Town: Smith, Folsom, Coulombe, St. Louis 7, Cain, Brown 11, Saucier 8, Holmes, Albert 2, Austin, King, Damboise 9