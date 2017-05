At Houlton, the Shires rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 4-2 deficit and collect the triumph over Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Nick Perfitt drove in two runs for Houlton, Nick Botting contributed two hits and two runs and Isia Bouchard had a game-tying single in the seventh.

Brady Pepin and J.J. Clements had two hits apiece for Mattanawcook Academy.

MA 101 000 2

Houlton 000 020 3

Clements, Ward (7) and Hanscom; Perfitt, Graham (7) and Phillips