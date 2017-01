At Houlton, Kolleen Bouchard scored 25 points to go with 18 rebounds and five assists to lead Houlton by the Lynx of Lincoln.

Rylee Warman scored 14 points and Aspen Flewelling had 10 points and five rebounds for the Shiretowners.

MA was lead by Katie Tolman with eight points and Kiana Hafford with six.

MA (2-11) 2 13 23 31

Hou (12-0) 18 28 45 62

3 pt goals: Bouchard 3, Flewelling 2, Warman; Gordon 1, Tolman 1

JV: Houlton 72 MA 31