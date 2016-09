At Dover-Foxcroft, Alli Bourget had four goals, two of which were assisted by Kylie Dow, as Foxcroft defeated Mattanawcook of Lincoln.

Alli Bourget had two goals plus an assist while Cassidy Marsh added a goal for the Ponies. Abbie Moore had three saves on six shots.

Madison Page had 15 saves on 30 shots for Mattanawcook.