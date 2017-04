At Dexter, Haley McLaughlin got the win in the circle for the Lynx, striking out 11 while scattering nine hits.

Emma Page led the offense for Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln with a double and two singles. Katelyn Tolman and Lindsey Gelfuso each stroked two singles.

For Dexter, Megan Peach doubled, singled and scored twice. Abigail Paige hit a two-run single.

MA 015 011 0 — 8 11 2

Dexter 010 210 1 — 5 9 5

McLaughlin and Paige; Hardy and Asbury