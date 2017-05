At Calais, Kim Voisine gave up one hit through five innings without surrending a run to earn the win.

Voisine also singled twice with an RBI. Lyndsey Gelfuso had a double and two singles with three RBI for the 8-0 Lynx.

Emily Mitchell had the lone single for the 2-4 Blue Devils.

Mattanawcook 502 43 — 14 12 0

Calais 000 00 — 0 1 3

Huckins and McLellan; Voisine and Page