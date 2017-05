At Lincoln, Max Woodman, J.J. Clements and Logan Thompson each recorded three hits while Clements knocked in four runs to lead Mattanawcook past Calais.

The game was played in Lincoln due to unplayable field conditions in Calais.

Jacob Hornbrook paced Calais with a single and a run scored while Caden Williams doubled.

MA 515 11 — 13-14-2

Calais 100 00– 1 4- 2

Fournier, Ward (4) and Hanscom; Hornbrook, Collins (3), Perkins (5) and Williams