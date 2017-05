At East Sullivan, Emma Page and Courtney Thurlow knocked back to back home runs as Mattanawcook of Lincoln rolled.

Haley McLaughlin compiled seven strikeouts in a five-inning effort.

Lauren Hanna, Brittany Dyer and Maggie Perry singled for Sumner.

Mattanawcook 264 26 — 20 21 1

Sumner 002 00 — 2 3 3

McLaughlin and Page; Hanna and Perry