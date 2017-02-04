At Presque Isle, Griffin Guerrette tallied 28 points to lead Presque Isle past Mattanawcook of Lincoln.

Bradley Kinney had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Erick Tompkins 17 points for the Wildcats.

Carter Ward tallied 32 points while Cayden Spencer-Thompson scored 13 points for the Lynx

Mattanawcook: Thompson 2-3-7, Brown 3-2-8, Arnold 1-0-2, Spencer-Thompson 4-5-13, Markie, Ring, Farrington, Milner, Ward 12-5-32, Hanscom 2-1-5, Weatherize, Susen

Presque Isle: Guerrette 9-6-28, Ouellette, J. Kinney 1-0-2, Tompkins 6-0-17, Hudson 1-0-2, B. Kinney 6-4-16, Dumais 1-2-4, Stewart 1-0-2, Cash 4-2-10

Mattanawcook: 21 34 51 67

Presque Isle: 16 35 58 81

3-pt. goals: Ward 5; Guerrette 4, Tompkins 5,