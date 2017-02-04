BOYS BASKETBALL

Mattanawcook Acad. 67 at Presque Isle 81

Feb. 04, 2017, at 10:25 p.m.

At Presque Isle, Griffin Guerrette tallied 28 points to lead Presque Isle past Mattanawcook of Lincoln.

Bradley Kinney had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Erick Tompkins 17  points for the Wildcats.

Carter Ward tallied 32 points while Cayden Spencer-Thompson scored 13 points for the Lynx

Mattanawcook: Thompson 2-3-7, Brown 3-2-8, Arnold 1-0-2, Spencer-Thompson 4-5-13, Markie, Ring, Farrington, Milner, Ward 12-5-32, Hanscom 2-1-5, Weatherize, Susen

Presque Isle: Guerrette 9-6-28, Ouellette, J. Kinney 1-0-2, Tompkins 6-0-17, Hudson 1-0-2, B. Kinney 6-4-16, Dumais 1-2-4, Stewart 1-0-2, Cash 4-2-10

Mattanawcook: 21 34 51 67

Presque Isle: 16 35 58 81

3-pt. goals: Ward 5; Guerrette 4, Tompkins 5,

 

View stories by school

  1. Police seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine homePolice seize more than 4,000 pills in raid on Maine home
  2. Three Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroismThree Bangor officers involved in standoff honored for heroism
  3. Judge: Maine inmate held in solitary nearly 2 years was denied due process rightsJudge: Maine inmate held in solitary nearly 2 years was denied due process rights
  4. Restaurant owners, workers organizing in Bangor, Portland against wage increaseRestaurant owners, workers organizing in Bangor, Portland against wage increase
  5. Woman to serve year in prison for stealing from elderly bank customers