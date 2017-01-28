BOYS BASKETBALL

Mattanawcook Acad. 58 at Lee Acad. 71

Jan. 28, 2017, at 10:31 p.m.

At Lee, Nathan Gilman netted 16 second-half points to pace Lee Academy’s victory.

Tony Chu added 15 points and Kuan Yeh 11 for hte 11-2 Pandas.

Carter Ward led 1-13 Mattanawcook of Lincoln with 12 points

Mattanawcook: Thompson 3-0-9, Brown 3-0-6, Arnold 0-1-1, Spencer-Thompson 3-0-6,

Markie 1-2-4, Ring 2-0-4, Pepin 1-0-2, Farrington, Milner, Ward 5-1-12 , Hanscom 1-6-8, Weatherbee 1-1-4, Susen 0-2-2

Lee: Tailaiti, Harriman, Francis, McLeod, Yeh 4-1-11, Huang 4-0-8, Gilman 6-1-16, Krivorotko 1-0-3, Hsu 1-0-2, Chu 5-4-15, Butikashvili 2-0-5, Platonov 2-0-4, Rhodes 2-0-5 , Baumgaertner 1-0-2

MA 11 17 25 58

LA 13 26 58 71

3-point goals: Thompson 3, Ward, Weatherbee, ; Yeh 2, Gilman 3, Krivorotko , Chu ,

Butikashvili, Rhodes

JV : Lee 49-37

