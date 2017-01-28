At Lee, Nathan Gilman netted 16 second-half points to pace Lee Academy’s victory.
Tony Chu added 15 points and Kuan Yeh 11 for hte 11-2 Pandas.
Carter Ward led 1-13 Mattanawcook of Lincoln with 12 points
Mattanawcook: Thompson 3-0-9, Brown 3-0-6, Arnold 0-1-1, Spencer-Thompson 3-0-6,
Markie 1-2-4, Ring 2-0-4, Pepin 1-0-2, Farrington, Milner, Ward 5-1-12 , Hanscom 1-6-8, Weatherbee 1-1-4, Susen 0-2-2
Lee: Tailaiti, Harriman, Francis, McLeod, Yeh 4-1-11, Huang 4-0-8, Gilman 6-1-16, Krivorotko 1-0-3, Hsu 1-0-2, Chu 5-4-15, Butikashvili 2-0-5, Platonov 2-0-4, Rhodes 2-0-5 , Baumgaertner 1-0-2
MA 11 17 25 58
LA 13 26 58 71
3-point goals: Thompson 3, Ward, Weatherbee, ; Yeh 2, Gilman 3, Krivorotko , Chu ,
Butikashvili, Rhodes
JV : Lee 49-37