At the Cross Insurance Center, Crystal Bell scored 22 of her game-high 30 points in the first half to help stake the Crusaders to an 18 point halftime lead en route to the win.
Emily Tolman paced Mattanawcook of Lincoln with eight points.
Mattanawcook: Tolman 4-0-8, Gordon 3-0-7, Hafford 2-0-4, McLaughlin 2-0-4, Tilton 2-0-4, Voisine 1-0-2, Tash 0-1-1, K. Tolman 0-1-1, Hamm, Libby, Slomenski
John Bapst: Bell 12-2-30, Cyr 3-0-6, Ellis 3-0-6, Higgins 3-0-6, Philippon 3-0-6, LeGasse 2-0-5, Zephir 1-1-3, Soucie 1-0-2, Mock, Smith, Springer
Mattanawcook Acad. (2-13) 13 21 27 31
John Bapst (10-5) 21 39 51 64
3-Point Goals: Gordon; Bell 4, LeGasse
JV: John Bapst 56-38