GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mattanawcook Acad. 31 at John Bapst 64

Jan. 25, 2017, at 9:08 p.m.

At the Cross Insurance Center, Crystal Bell scored 22 of her game-high 30 points in the first half to help stake the Crusaders to an 18 point halftime lead en route to the win.

Emily Tolman paced Mattanawcook of Lincoln with eight points.

Mattanawcook: Tolman 4-0-8, Gordon 3-0-7, Hafford 2-0-4, McLaughlin 2-0-4, Tilton 2-0-4, Voisine 1-0-2, Tash 0-1-1, K. Tolman 0-1-1, Hamm, Libby, Slomenski

John Bapst: Bell 12-2-30, Cyr 3-0-6, Ellis 3-0-6, Higgins 3-0-6, Philippon 3-0-6, LeGasse 2-0-5, Zephir 1-1-3, Soucie 1-0-2, Mock, Smith, Springer

Mattanawcook Acad. (2-13) 13 21 27 31

John Bapst (10-5) 21 39 51 64

3-Point Goals: Gordon; Bell 4, LeGasse

JV: John Bapst 56-38

View stories by school

  1. Body found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor manBody found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor man
  2. Couple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wifeCouple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wife
  3. LePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General AssistanceLePage accuses Maine cities of ‘breaking the laws’ on General Assistance
  4. Police: Mainer hooks up ‘jumper cables’ to transformer to steal electricity, gets charged
  5. After fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUIAfter fatally striking a horse, Maine man is charged with OUI