At the Cross Insurance Center, Crystal Bell scored 22 of her game-high 30 points in the first half to help stake the Crusaders to an 18 point halftime lead en route to the win.

Emily Tolman paced Mattanawcook of Lincoln with eight points.

Mattanawcook: Tolman 4-0-8, Gordon 3-0-7, Hafford 2-0-4, McLaughlin 2-0-4, Tilton 2-0-4, Voisine 1-0-2, Tash 0-1-1, K. Tolman 0-1-1, Hamm, Libby, Slomenski

John Bapst: Bell 12-2-30, Cyr 3-0-6, Ellis 3-0-6, Higgins 3-0-6, Philippon 3-0-6, LeGasse 2-0-5, Zephir 1-1-3, Soucie 1-0-2, Mock, Smith, Springer

Mattanawcook Acad. (2-13) 13 21 27 31

John Bapst (10-5) 21 39 51 64

3-Point Goals: Gordon; Bell 4, LeGasse

JV: John Bapst 56-38