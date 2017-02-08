At the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Noah Tomah scored 17 points to help John Bapst prevail.

Alex Mooney chipped in with nine points for the Crusaders.

Carter Ward paced the Lynx of Lincoln with 11 points and Alex Brown added 10.

Mattanawcook (1-17): Thompson, Brown 5-0-10, Spencer-Thompson 1-0-2, Arnold, Markie 1-0-2, Ring 1-0-2, Pepin, Farrington, Milner, Ward 4-0-11, Hanscom 4-0-8, Weatherbee 1-0-2, Susen

John Bapst (6-12): Galinski, Cummings, Hanscom 3-1-8, Higgins 2-1-6, Lakeman 0-3-3, Mooney 4-1-9, Joyce 0-1-1, Butler 1-0-2, Wardwell, McDonald, Tomah 7-2-17

3-pt. goals: Tomah, Higgins, Hanscom, Ward 3

Mattanawcook 8-19-27-36

John Bapst 13-17-22-42

JV: Mattanawcook 54-48