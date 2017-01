At Houlton, Keegan Gentle tallied 12 points as Houlton rolled to the win.

Nick Perfitt scored 11 points and Cam Clearly 10 for the Shiretowners.

Carter Ward and Jordan Hanscom paced Mattanawcook of Lincoln with 17 points apiece.

Mattanacook 7 17 32 53

Houlton 16 34 45 71