At Hermon, Maddie Pullen scored 12 points and Caitlyn Tracy had 10 more to lead a balanced attack that carried Hermon past Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln.

Alex Allain had nine points on three three-pointers and Chloe Raymond contributed eight points.

Katie Tolman had a game-high 13 points for MA and Kim Voisine had eight.

Mattanawcook Academy

K. Tolman 5-1-13, Voisine 3-2-8, Gordon 2-0-5, E. Tolman 1-0-2, Tilton 1-0-2, Libby 1-0-2, Hafford 1-0-2

Hermon

Pullen 5-0-12, Tracy 4-2-10, Allain 3-0-9, Raymond 3-0-8, L. Plissey 3-0-6, Curtis 2-0-5, P. Plissey 1-2-4, Page 2-0-4, Higgins 1-0-2

MA 4-11-15-34

Hermon 20-32-50-60

3-Point Goals: Allain 3, Raymond 2, Pullen 2, Curtis; K Tolman 2, Gordon