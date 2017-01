At Ellsworth, Trinity Montigny netted 14 points to propel Ellsworth past Mattanawcook of Lincoln.

Callie Hammer contributed nine points while Kaitlin Bagley and Kacie Omlor each added eight for the Eagles.

Natalie Tilton scored 13 points for the Lynx.

Mattanawcook 7 17 24 34

Ellsworth 11 18 34 45

3-pt. goals: Gordon; Montigny 2, Hammer