Mattanawcook Acad. 52 at Ellsworth 67

Dec. 19, 2016, at 8:33 p.m.

At Ellsworth, Zach Harris scored 26 points to lead Ellsworth past Mattanawcook of Lincoln.

Bryce Harmon contributed 19 points and six assists for the Eagles.

Carter Ward tallied 25 points and six rebounds for the Lynx.

Mattanawcook 10 18 35 52

Ellsworth         19 33 51 67

Mattanawcoook Academy: L. Thompson 1-1-4, A. Brown 1-0-2, C. Arnold 1-4-6, C. Spencer-Thompson, B. Margie 1-0-3, N. Ring 1-0-2, B. Pepin 1-0-2, J. Farmington, K. Milner, C. Ward 8-6-25, J. Hanscom 2-1-5, J. Weatherbee 0-1-1, D. Susen 0-2-2

Ellsworth: D. Grindle, B. Smith, D. Taplin, Z. Harris 10-0-26, T. Mahon 0-1-1, S. Giffin 1-0-3, B. Harmon 7-5-19, T. Folmer 2-0-5, J. Hamilton 4-1-9, C. Crawford, J. Curtis 2-0-4, D. Carter, A. McCullough

3-Pt. Field Goals: L. Thompson, B. Margie, B. Pepin, C. Ward 5, J. Hanscom 2; Z. Harris-6, S. Giffin, T. Folmer

JV: Ellsworth 49-40

