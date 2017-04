At Dexter, the Lynx from Lincoln’s Mattanawcook Academy used a 10-hit attack to upend Dexter.

Carter Ward doubled and singled and Max Woodman tripled and drove in three runs for MA.

For Dexter, Jacob Bickford had a hit and scored both runs.

Mattanawcook 1 0 4 2 1 1 1– 10 10 7

Dexter 0 1 0 1 0 0 0– 2 3 4