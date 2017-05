At Waldoboro, Addie Jameson fanned 11 batters and drove in four runs on three hits to pace Medomak Valley.

Lydia Simmons recorded three hits and four RBIs for the Panthers.

Justine Merrill singled for Maranacook of Readfield.

Maranacook 000 00 — 0 1 4

Medomak 235 7x — 17 17 0

Custa and Bonofaunt; A. Jameson and J. Jameson