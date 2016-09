NORTON, Mass. — Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer fell to Wheaton College on Saturday afternoon, 1-0 in non-conference action.

The Lyons notched the only goal of the game in the 21st minute on an unassisted score from Noelle Perciballi.

Wheaton outshot Maine Maritime 24-2 on the afternoon. Maine Maritime goalie Maggie McConkey stopped 11 shots in the net, while Alexa Barbagallo, Leann Wolf and Sarah Caron combined for the shutout in net for Wheaton.