BIDDEFORD, Maine — The University of New England men’s lacrosse team had 15 different players get into the scoring column in a 23-3 non-conference victory over Maine Maritime Academy Saturday afternoon at the Big Blue Turf.

UNE (10-4) reached double digits in wins for the fourth time in the last six seasons and is now 3-1 all-time versus the Mariners (2-8).

Dan Auger wasted little time in setting a UNE career record, scoring just eight seconds into the match to become the program’s all-time leader in points. He topped the previous mark of 232 set by Tyler Thomas in 2013.

UNE’s Donovan Connor led all players with four goals, including the first of his career. Connor Leggett scored three times, while Auger, Dylan Jones and Garett Bozek each tallied twice. Jones got into the scoring column for the first time in his career, as did Noah Luccini and Jared Hall, who joined a pack of 10 players registering one goal.

Dan Samuelson had a pair of markers for Maine Maritime, and Alex Grant-Roy added one.

The Nor’easters established control right from the outset, exploding for five goals in the opening five minutes on their way to an 8-1 first-quarter lead. UNE would go on to lead 15-2 at the half and 21-2 after three quarters of play. The 23-goal output was their highest total since Apr. 14, 2010 when they defeated Regis College by a score of 24-2.

UNE was on top in virtually every statistical category, leading in shots (48-17), ground balls (55-35) and face-offs won (20-9). The Nor’easters went without a penalty for the second time this season.

Matthew Layton won 7 of 8 draws and totaled six ground balls in limited playing time for the Nor’easters. Nick DiGianivittorio registered a career high with six ground balls pick-ups, while Blaze Nizko added five to go with three caused turnovers.

A quartet of UNE goalkeepers saw action and totaled seven saves. David Pearson played the first quarter to earn the victory.

Grant-Roy, George Doe and Nikko Pappas finished with six ground balls apiece for the Mariners, who received 13 stops from goalkeeper Daniel Lee.