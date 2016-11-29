WATERVILLE, Maine – Alayne Felix (Mahopac, N.Y.) scored a game-high 16 points to lead Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball to a dominating 68-37 victory over Thomas on Tuesday night, in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) opener for both teams.

The Mariners jumped out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, building as much as a 34-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. Maine Maritime held the Terriers to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters, shot 43.9 percent from the floor, and outrebounded Thomas 37-34.

Felix finished just shy of the double-double with 16 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while teammate Melinda Ogden (Searsport, Maine) tallied 12 points, a game-high five steals, three rebounds and an assist, and Kristi Willey (Topsham, Maine) tallied 11 points, including going 3-for-4 beyond the arc, three rebounds, and an assist.