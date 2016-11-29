WATERVILLE, Maine – Maine Maritime Academy men’s basketball fell to Thomas College on Tuesday night, 89-74 in the North Atlantic Conference opener for both teams.

The Terriers jumped out to a 9-0 lead at 17:13, led by seven points from Willie Grant. Thomas used an 11-point run to build a 43-19 lead with 1:08 to play in the first half, but the Mariners continued to battle, scoring five-straight to close the gap to 43-24 entering the intermission.

The Mariners went 19-for-32 in the second half, shooting 59.4 percent from the floor and went 6-for-11 from three-point land to outscore the Terriers 50-46 in the second half, led by 12 points from Nicholas DePatsy (Waldoboro, Maine).

Maine Maritime came out in the second half outscoring the Terriers 7-2, but Thomas responded with an 8-2 run to maintain a 53-33 lead with 14:44 to play. Nick Judge (Cushing, Maine) scored back-to-back layups to close the gap to 67-55 with 7:44 remaining, and a three from DePatsy closed the gap to nine points (73-64) with 4:05 to go. The Terriers scored seven-straight to rebuild a 16-point lead with 2:45 to go and despite back-to-back layups from the Mariners in the final 30 seconds, Thomas hung on for the win.

Judge led five Mariners in double digits with a career-high 17 points, while also pulling down two rebounds, and a steal. Tyler Thayer (Hermon, Maine) tallied 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals, Dylan Stevens (Wells, Maine) added 13 points, a career-high eight assists, and a team-high six rebounds and DePatsy finished the night with 12 points, two assists and a steal. Brendan Newcomb (Holden, Maine) chipped in with 10 points and three rebounds.

Thomas’ Tyheem Simon led all players with 21 points, while also tallying four assists, three rebounds, three steals, and a block. Grant ended the evening with 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist, and both Jordan Derosby and Carlos Gonzalez chipped in with 14 points, while Gonzales led all players with nine rebounds and three blocks.