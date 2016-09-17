Maine Maritime at Massachusetts Maritime

Sept. 17, 2016, at 5:38 p.m.

At Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, Jacob Doolan’s nine-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion run with 19 seconds left in regulation helped the visiting Mariners of Castine retain the Admirals Cup over rival Massachusetts Maritime.

Maine Maritime had jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first half before Massachusetts Maritime rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Both teams are now 1-1.

Doolan led  MMA’s rushing attack with 154 yards on 21 carries and the game-winning TD. Corey Creeger had three touchdowns on the ground and 64 yards rushing to go with 144 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Susi caught both TD passes, and had 129 receiving yards on five catches.

James Ferrar added 130 rushing yards for the Mariners.

Chris Haggerty led the Buccaneers with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns while Reggie Phillips had a pair of touchdown runs and 73 yards on the ground. Shane Haggerty had nine catches for 114 yards and one TD.

