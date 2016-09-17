BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — Sophomore Tess Clark (Spring, Tex.) notched a double-double effort of 14 kills and 12 digs to lead Maine Maritime to a 3-0 victory over Massachusetts Maritime in opening round play of the Seventh Annual Maritime Volleyball Classic by game scores of 25-15, 25-14 and 25-9 in a match played at the Clean Harbors Athletic Center.

Senior Gillian O’Neal (Burbank, Calif.) added 11 kills and 12 digs for the visiting Mariners (5-3), who also received 19 set assists and seven kills from freshman Sydney Adams (Trumbull, Conn.). Sophomore Alex McxClure (Iron Station, N.C.) and freshman Maggie MacMahon (Boise, Idaho) each added four kills for Maine Maritime, while sophomore Melissa Spaulding (Fairbanks, Ak.) and freshman Maria Perez (San Juan, P.R.) chipped in with 19 set assists and 10 digs, respectively.

Senior Charleen Klangos (Lowell, Mass.) recorded six kills and five digs in the setback for the host Buccaneers (1-8), who also received two kills each from sophomore Jennifer Roy (Attleboro, Mass.) and freshman Marie Harrison (Weymouth, Mass.). Senior Emma Ethier (Norton, Mass.) notched eight digs and five set assists for Massachusetts Maritime, which also received six digs and four set assists from freshman Michelle Sheehan (Attleboro, Mass.).

The Seventh Annual Maritime Classic concludes with four matches to be played on Sunday at the Clean Harbors Athletic Center, beginning with Maine Maritime squaring off with SUNY-Maritime at 9:30 a.m. Massachusetts Maritime will take on Merchant Marine at 11:30 a.m., while Maine Maritime and Merchant Marine clash at 1:30 p.m. The tournament’s final contest will pit Massachusetts Maritime against SUNY-Maritime at 3:30 p.m.