WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Maine Maritime 6 at Lyndon State 0

Oct. 01, 2016, at 5:35 p.m.

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – North Atlantic Conference play continued for the Lyndon State women’s soccer squad as they squared off against Maine Maritime Academy, dropping the contest 6-0.

The Mariners kept the Hornets’ defense busy along with their keeper, Johanna Sargent drilling 41 shots over the 90 minutes.  Sargent (2-6-1) collected 14 saves for the afternoon.

Hannah Somers tallied two goals for the Mariners with Makayla Lewis, Susanna DeFrank, Eryn Doiron, and Morgan Libby contributing a goal each.

