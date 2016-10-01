LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – North Atlantic Conference play continued for the Lyndon State women’s soccer squad as they squared off against Maine Maritime Academy, dropping the contest 6-0.

The Mariners kept the Hornets’ defense busy along with their keeper, Johanna Sargent drilling 41 shots over the 90 minutes. Sargent (2-6-1) collected 14 saves for the afternoon.

Hannah Somers tallied two goals for the Mariners with Makayla Lewis, Susanna DeFrank, Eryn Doiron, and Morgan Libby contributing a goal each.