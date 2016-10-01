MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Maine Maritime 3 at Lyndon State 1

Oct. 01, 2016, at 2:30 p.m.
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. – A trio of late-game goals lifted Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer to a 3-1 victory over Lyndon on Saturday afternoon in North Atlantic Conference.
Hunter Torrey broke the scoreless battle in the 54th minute on an unassisted goal to make it 1-0 in favor of the hosts, but the Mariners tied things up when Matthew Caron found teammate Dalton Moore for his team-leading fifth goal of the season at 75:29. The duo teamed up once again, less than two minutes later at 77:27 when Moore connected with Caron to give the Mariners the 2-1 advantage.

 

Ike Doiron added an insurance goal in the 81st minute to secure the 3-1 win for Maine Maritime.

 

Joshua Reeks was impressive in net for the Mariners, stopping 11 shots in the win, while Lyndon’s Matt LaClair tallied five saves in the setback.

View stories by school

  1. Maine dissolves 27 local public health groups with little explanationMaine dissolves 27 local public health groups with little explanation
  2. Air Force One Bangor landing may have been called offAir Force One Bangor landing may have been called off
  3. Affidavit: Accused kidnapper told victim ‘she might live’Affidavit: Accused kidnapper told victim ‘she might live’
  4. FairPoint bumps up broadband internet cost with a feeFairPoint bumps up broadband internet cost with a fee
  5. Blue Hill native makes her comedy debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”Blue Hill native makes her comedy debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”