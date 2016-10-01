LYNDONVILLE, Vt. – A trio of late-game goals lifted Maine Maritime Academy men’s soccer to a 3-1 victory over Lyndon on Saturday afternoon in North Atlantic Conference.

Hunter Torrey broke the scoreless battle in the 54th minute on an unassisted goal to make it 1-0 in favor of the hosts, but the Mariners tied things up when Matthew Caron found teammate Dalton Moore for his team-leading fifth goal of the season at 75:29. The duo teamed up once again, less than two minutes later at 77:27 when Moore connected with Caron to give the Mariners the 2-1 advantage.

Ike Doiron added an insurance goal in the 81st minute to secure the 3-1 win for Maine Maritime.