JOHNSON, Vt. – Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer picked up a 5-1 win over Johnson State College on Sunday, in North Atlantic Conference action.

(Brunswick, Maine) to give the Mariners the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. The Badgers tied things up late in the second half on a long ball breakaway goal from Kylie Aither.

(Purcellville, Va.) scored her ninth goal of the season on a cross from

Maine Maritime opened things up in the second half, scoring four goals on their way to the 5-1 win.

Susana DeFrank

(Temecula, Calif.) notched her third goal of the season in the 51st minute and Libby added a goal of her own in the 60th minute.

Lilah Chaar

(Stockton Springs, Maine) picked up her first collegiate goal on a cross from

Eryn Doiron

(Wilton, Maine) and

Emily Wyman

(Brockton, Mass.) added the fifth goal for the Mariners in the 84th minute, her second of the season.