JOHNSON, Vt. – Maine Maritime Academy women’s soccer picked up a 5-1 win over Johnson State College on Sunday, in North Atlantic Conference action.
Makayla Lewis (Purcellville, Va.) scored her ninth goal of the season on a cross from Morgan Libby (Brunswick, Maine) to give the Mariners the 1-0 lead in the 19th minute. The Badgers tied things up late in the second half on a long ball breakaway goal from Kylie Aither.
Maine Maritime opened things up in the second half, scoring four goals on their way to the 5-1 win. Susana DeFrank (Temecula, Calif.) notched her third goal of the season in the 51st minute and Libby added a goal of her own in the 60th minute. Lilah Chaar (Stockton Springs, Maine) picked up her first collegiate goal on a cross from Eryn Doiron (Wilton, Maine) and Emily Wyman (Brockton, Mass.) added the fifth goal for the Mariners in the 84th minute, her second of the season.
Maggie McConkey (Fryeburg, Maine) stopped two shots in net in the victory, while Johnson’s Danielle Schreiner tallied an impressive 20 saves in the loss.
The Mariners improve to 5-4-1 overall and 3-1 in the NAC, while the Badgers fall to 1-8 on the season and 1-3 in the conference. Maine Maritime returns to action next Saturday, October 8 at Husson University for a 5:00 p.m., NAC matchup.