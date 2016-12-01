WATERVILLE, Maine — After a tight first half, the Colby Colby College men’s basketball team held Maine Maritime Academy to 24.1 percent shooting over the final 20 minutes in a 75-54 non-conference win Thursday night at Wadsworth Gymnasium.

Colby (4-2 overall) received 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots, and two assists from co-captain Patrick Stewart (Bangor, Maine). Maximilian Steiner (Washington, D.C.) added 15 points, six assists, and six rebounds.

The Mules did get off to a 13-5 lead, but Maine Maritime (1-4 overall) battled back and tied the game at 20 on a Nick Judge (Cushing, Maine) basket with 9:22 left to halftime. Stewart hit back-to-back 3-point shots to push the lead to 26-20. Colby, which led from that point, took a 35-32 margin into halftime.

With the Mules up 39-37 early in the second half, Colby went on a 17-4 run to lead 56-41 with 8:30 left in the game.

Sean Gilmore (San Francisco, Calif.) had 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Mules. He also had five rebounds and blocked two shots. Steven Daley added eight points and four rebounds, while Dean Weiner (Tenafly, N.J.) was 3-for-3 from the field for six points and four rebounds. Joe Connelly (Brookline, Mass.) had a game-high four assists.

Brendan Newcomb (Holden, Maine) led the Mariners with 18 points, including four 3-point shots. Dylan Stevens (Wells, Maine) had nine points, while Tyler Gilson (Thomaston, Maine) pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and had six points.

Colby, which led by as much as 24 points in the second half, had a 47-33 rebounding advantage. The Mules also had a 27-9 advantage in bench scoring.