NEW LONDON, N.H. – Maine Maritime Academy women’s basketball fell to Colby-Sawyer College, 79-55 on Tuesday night in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC) Quarterfinals.

The Mariners got on the board first on a layup from Alayne Felix (Mahopac, N.H.) but the Chargers scored 11-unanswered points to take the 11-2 lead at 6:07. The Mariners closed the gap to four points on a number of different occasions in the first 10 minutes of play and entered the second quarter down 20-16.

Maine Maritime closed the Chargers’ lead to three with 4:23 to play in the second quarter, following four-straight points from Felix and continued to fight making it a two-point game (36-34) with 1:15 to go, but the Chargers closed out the first half with a 39-34 advantage.

The Chargers began to pull away midway through the third quarter when they took a 10-point lead and went on to lead by as much as 18 (56-38) with 50 seconds remaining. The Mariners got within 14 points early in the final quarter but the Chargers hung on for the 79-55 victory.

Felix led all players with 26 points while also pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out four assists, Chloe Smedley (York, Maine) added eight points, a team-leading eight rebounds and a block and Caitlin Kane (Wilton, Maine) contributed seven points, one assist and a steal.

Lexi Iannone and Lexie Hamilton led the Chargers with 17 points each, Iannone added six rebounds, and a steal and Hamilton contributed 10 assists for the double-double, and chipped in with five rebounds and four steals. Amanda Calvo tallied 12 points, four steals, three assists and a rebound and Tianna Sugars rounded out the Colby-Sawyer players in double-figures with 10 points, six rebounds and a block.

Maine Maritime shot 35 percent from the floor, compared to Colby-Sawyer’s 43.3 percent. The Mariners struggled from three-point land, hitting just one of their 14 attempts while the Chargers shot 41.2 percent from beyond the arc (7-17) and won the battle of the boards with 45 rebounds compared to the Mariners’ 33.

The Mariners conclude their season with an overall record of 14-12, while the Chargers improve to 18-8 and will travel to face the No. 1 Husson University on Friday in the NAC Semifinals at 6:00 pm.