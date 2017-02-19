ROCK HILL, South Carolina – For the second straight day, Winthrop took down the Maine Black Bears by a final score of 12-5, coming from an 11-run inning which saw three Black Bears pitchers.

Jonah Normandeau got the start for Maine as he started the day well going 5.1 innings striking out three, and walking four. He kept the game shutout until the bottom of the sixth inning.

Maine took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, on a sacrifice RBI by Brandon Vicens, with Danny Casals coming in to score, followed by Jonathan Bennett who scored while Hernen Sardinas attempted to steal second base.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Normaneau got his three earned runs as he walked two batters, and then gave up an RBI triple, knocking them both in. He would be relived by Eddie Emerson, who would let up two-run homerun with Normandaeu’s third hitter still on base, giving Winthrop a 4-2 lead. With a light rain falling, sloppy play ensued with an error allowing another runner for Winthrop, who was then knocked in on an RBI single. Connor Johnson would come into the game for Maine with a 6-2 Winthrop lead, and after walking a batter and letting up a single would eventually face a bases-loaded situation, but would give up another walk for a 7-2 Winthrop lead, and then a wild pitch would advance the runners to a 8-2 lead. When all was said and done, the bottom of the sixth inning saw 11 runs on seven hits for the Eagles.

In the top of the seventh Maine answered back with a two-RBI hit for Lou Della Fera, who reached second on an error, as Brandon Vicens and Caleb Kerbs scored after Vicens singled, Kerbs walked, and both advanced on a wild pitch. Maine would go into the bottom of the seventh down 11-4. Zach Winn would enter the game in relief to start the bottom of the seventh, giving up a home run to extend Winthrop’s lead to 12-4.

In the top of the eighth Maine would tally one more, as Caleb Kerbs would ground out to second base with the bases loaded and no outs, all the runner advanced and Christopher Bec scored after leading off the inning with a single, to give Maine their fifth run, but they were unable to score again as the game would end with that final score, 12-5.

Jonah Noramndeau gets the loss for Maine, as Dalton Whitaker, who came into the game in relief in the top of the sixth, gets the win as he pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two earned runs, one hit, striking out two and walking two. Winthrop starter Thad Harris went 5.0 innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, walking one and striking out five.