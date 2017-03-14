OREM, Utah — The University of Maine softball team dropped the second game of a doubleheader to Utah Valley on Tuesday, falling 7-3.

UMaine took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning thanks to Rachel Harvey’s RBI single, but the Wolverines responded with a four-run uprising in the bottom half and never trailed again.

Basia Query knocked in four runs with a home run and two singles for Utah Valley (6-9). Caragah Morris drove in two runs with a double.

Ashley Tinsman scored the other run for 2-11 UMaine on a throwing error. Leonard had a pair of singles for the Black Bears.