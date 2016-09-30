LOWELL, Massachusetts — UMaine field hockey defeated UMass Lowell 4-2 Friday evening to open America East conference play. The Black Bears improve to 8-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play, while UMass Lowell drops to 3-6 overall and 0-1 in America East play.

Maine featured four different goal scorers including: Madison Cummings , Danielle Aviani , Samantha Wagg and Sydney Veljacic . Veljacic was the leading point scorer with three points (one goal and one assist).

Madison Cummings opened the game with the first goal of three minutes in, her 11th of the season, with the assist from Sydney Veljacic to give Maine an early 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Christa Doiron tied the game 1-1 for UMass Lowell after a pass from Anouk Lalande.

Story continues below advertisement.

9:34 into the first half, Maine received a penalty corner. Ella Mosky inserted and Libby Riedl set up Samantha Wagg for the Black Bears’ second goal to give Maine a 2-1 advantage.

Seconds later, UMass Lowell tied the game once again. Torrie Huk gave the River Hawks their second goal of the day and tied 2-2.

Maine regained the lead once again, Danielle Aviani scored an unassisted goal to give Maine the lead for good 3-2.

The Black Bears outshot the River Hawks 14-2 in the first half and held the advantage on penalty corner 4-0.

Sydney Veljacic gave the Black Bears the insurance goal 13 minutes into the second half, scored on a penalty stroke to give Maine a 4-2 advantage.

Maine outshot UMass Lowell 26-9 in the game.