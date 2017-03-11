FORT COLLINS, Colorado – The Black Bears looked to bounce back from a rough 15-5 loss earlier in the day to Wisconsin and found themselves with a one-run lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Colorado state was able to bounce back in the ahead to take the game by a final score of 5-4.

Alyssa Derrick smacked two home runs in the game as she led Maine with three hits and two RBIs on the evening; that brings her to a total of five so far this season, three today as she homered in the Wisconsin game earlier in the day.

Colorado State would strike early in this one taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout.

Alyssa Derrick started her day off in the top of the third with her first home run of the day, tying the game at 1-1. Faythe Goins would follow it up with a single through the right side scoring Rachel Harvey for a 2-1 Maine lead. Maine would add another insurance run by way of a fielder’s choice RBI to Laurine German, scoring Kristen Niland from third to give Maine a 3-1 lead.

Colorado State would answer back in the bottom of the fifth with two RBI triples, tying the game back up, this time 3-3.

Alyssa Derrick’s second home run of the game would break the tie in the top of the sixth inning, 4-3 Maine. They would hold that 4-3 lead until the bottom of the final inning, with a runner scoring on a Maine error to tie the game, and followed up by a walk-off RBI single, giving Colorado State the victory with the final score of 5-4.