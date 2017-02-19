BOSTON, Mass. — The University of Maine women’s ice hockey season came to an end on Sunday with a 5-0 loss at Boston University. The Black Bears end the season at 10-21-1, 6-17-1 in Hockey East action.

Maine goaltender Carly Jackson took the loss in net, falling to 7-16-1 on the season after making 26 saves and giving up four goals. Mariah Fujimagari stopped 12 shots and surrendered one goal in her final action between the pipes with the Black Bears.

Catherine Tufts , Kara Washer and Kristin Gilmour each tallied five shots to lead the Maine offense, which was outshot 43-35 by the Terriers.

The Terriers picked up three power play goals to finish 3-for-5 with the extra skater while Maine went 0-for-5 in its power play chances.

Victoria Hanson turned away all 35 shots that she faced.

Maine best chance came 13 minutes into the second period. At that point, Washer had a shot saved by Hanson. Soon after, Washer had another opportunity which clanged off the pipe.

Boston University’s Rebecca Leslie started the scoring at 9:01 of the first period with her first of two goals on the afternoon.

The Terriers added two power play goals in the second, the first coming from Leslie just 25-seconds into the period. Leslie also had her hand in the third Terrier goal of the day when her assist led to Mary Parker’s power play goal.

Victoria Bash put Boston University up 4-0 when she found the back of the net just 59-seconds into the final period.

Samantha Sutherland ended the scoring with her power play goal, 6:17 into the third period as the Terriers would go on to capture the 5-0 victory.