At Fort Kent, Gabby Cyr belted a pair of doubles and drove in two runs to lead Madawaska past Fort Kent.

Jenna Dugal scattered six hits to notch the complete-game victory, striking out seven and walking four.

Keri Hebert singled twice and drove in a run for the Owls.

Maddie Saucier rapped a pair of singles for Fort Kent and Lea Pelletier chipped in with a run-scoring single.

Madawaska 020 110 1 5-6-0

Fort Kent 000 000 1 1-6-3

Dugal and H. Nadeau; Thibodeau and Saucier