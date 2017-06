At Millinocket, Audrey Dunstan cranked a three-run homer and a grand slam to power No. 4 Stearns past No. 5 Madawaska.

Emma Alley singled three times and doubled to drive in two runs for the Minutemen. Katherine Alley doubled twice, singled and plated three runs.

Hannah Nadea singled twice while Jenna Dugal doubled for the Owls.

Madawaska 200 010 — 3 6 0

Stearns 335 004 — 15 14 3