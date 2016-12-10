At Hodgdon,the Hawks raced out to a 23-9 halftime lead and never looked back.

Kevin McAfee paced 1-0 Hodgdon with 15 points. Daden Palmer added 11 and Wyatt Foster 10.

Tristan Cyr scored 10 points for the 0-2 Owls

Madawaska 7 9 17 26

Hodgdon 13 23 40 55

Madawaska:T. Cyr 4-1-10,M. Cyr 3-0-7,B. Herbert 2-0-5,M. Herbert 0-2-2,Morneault 0-2-2,Lavoie,Gendreau,Toussaint,Wptein,Bourgoin,Thibodeau,Kuptchik

Hodgdon:McAfee 7-1-15,D. Palmer 5-0-11,Foster 4-2-10,Ramsey 3-0-6,M. Tuttle 2-0-4,A. Tuttle 1-0-3,J. Palmer 1-0-2,Nash 1-0-2,Buzzell 1-0-2,Oliver,B. Tuttle,Merritt

3-point goals: M. Cyr ,T. Cyr ,B. Hebert ; D. Palmer,A. Tuttle