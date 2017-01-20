At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovely’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Fort Kent past previously unbeaten Madawaska.

Lovely tallied 17 points for the Warriors while Libby LaPointe led all scorers with 21.

Jenna Dugal paced the Owls with 20 points while Desiree Belanger added 10.

Madawaska: 13 21 32 46

Fort Kent: 13 24 34 47

Madawaska: Dugal 8-4-20, Belanger 4-0-10, Nadeau 4-1-9, Bosse 1-2-4, Roy 1-0-2, Thibeault 0-1-1, Hebert

Fort Kent: LaPointe 7-6-21, Lovley 6-4-17, Hafford 1-1-3, Desjardins 1-0-2, O’Leary 1-0-2, M. Pelletier 1-0-2, M. Roy

3-point goals: Belanger 2; LaPointe, Lovley