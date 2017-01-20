GIRLS BASKETBALL

Madawaska 46 at Fort Kent 47

Jan. 20, 2017, at 8:55 p.m.

At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovely’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted Fort Kent past previously unbeaten Madawaska.

Lovely tallied 17 points for the Warriors while Libby LaPointe led all scorers with 21.

Jenna Dugal paced the Owls with 20 points while Desiree Belanger added 10.

Madawaska: 13 21 32 46

Fort Kent: 13 24 34 47

Madawaska:  Dugal 8-4-20, Belanger 4-0-10, Nadeau 4-1-9, Bosse 1-2-4, Roy 1-0-2, Thibeault 0-1-1, Hebert

Fort Kent: LaPointe 7-6-21, Lovley 6-4-17, Hafford 1-1-3, Desjardins 1-0-2, O’Leary 1-0-2, M. Pelletier 1-0-2, M. Roy

3-point goals: Belanger 2; LaPointe, Lovley

View stories by school

  1. Broad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in saleBroad Street luxury apartment building fetches $3.12 million in sale
  2. Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018Digital clues point toward Mary Mayhew running for governor in 2018
  3. LePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worriedLePage’s threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worried
  4. Angus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nomineeAngus King says he will vote against Trump’s EPA nominee
  5. Man who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prisonMan who killed girlfriend, 2 children to spend life in prison