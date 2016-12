At Fort Fairfield, Isaac Cyr scored 16 points as the Tigers defeated the Owls.

Chris Giberson netted 13 points for Fort Fairfield. Carter Bruce contributed 11 and Landen Kinney 10.

Tristian Current’s 16 points led Madawaska.

Madawaska 11 21 29 36

Fort Fairfield 20 41 62 72