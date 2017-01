At Easton, Desiree Belanger and Jenna Dugal each scored 18 points to power the Owls past the Bears.

Hannah Nadeau added eight points for Madawaska while Kathryn Bosse had four and Grace Hebert had two.

Isabelle Morin paced Easton with 14 points and Delia Bonner added seven. Elise Allen contributed six points and Cecilia Morin and Delaney Leach each had two.

Easton 8 21 27 36

Madawaska 10 23 35 50

3-pt. goals: Lovely 1, Bonner 1, Belanger 2