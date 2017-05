At Mars Hill, Hannah Nadeau cranked a three-run home run and added an RBI single to power the Owls past Central Aroostook.

Jenna Dugal chipped in with three singles and three RBI for Madawaska and Desiree Belanger added two singles and an RBI. Dugal also picked up the pitching win, allowing just two hits and striking out two.

Kaitlyn Harris doubled for the Panthers.

CAHS (3-5) 000 00 — 0

Madawaska (4-0) (10)12 4x — 17